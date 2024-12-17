AGL 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
AIRLINK 196.20 Increased By ▲ 6.26 (3.3%)
BOP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
CNERGY 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
DCL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
DFML 41.77 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
DGKC 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.57%)
FCCL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
FFBL 96.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.56%)
FFL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.94%)
HUBC 133.05 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (3.28%)
HUMNL 14.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
KEL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.62%)
KOSM 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
MLCF 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.46%)
NBP 73.65 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.68%)
OGDC 232.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.55%)
PAEL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.63%)
PIBTL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PPL 211.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.2%)
PRL 40.17 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (9.99%)
PTC 27.10 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.07%)
SEARL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.61%)
TELE 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
TOMCL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.94%)
TPLP 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
TREET 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
TRG 61.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.89%)
UNITY 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.04%)
BR100 12,501 Increased By 153.7 (1.24%)
BR30 39,323 Increased By 223.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 116,452 Increased By 282.5 (0.24%)
KSE30 36,740 Increased By 80.7 (0.22%)
Banks help Australia shares rebound; miners and energy lag

Reuters Published 17 Dec, 2024 09:57am

Australian shares ended its five-day losing streak on Tuesday as gains in banks outweighed losses by mining and energy stocks, while investors globally pondered over the outlook for US policy easing beyond this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2% to 8265.9 by 2335 GMT.

The benchmark ended 0.6% lower on Monday. Financials sub-index led the benchmark higher by advancing 0.4%, with shares of the “Big Four” banks up between 0.2% and 0.4%.

Meanwhile miners lost 0.5% on the back of declining metal prices.

Mining behemoths BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue lost between 0.4% and 1.1%.

Energy stocks shed 1.1% as oil prices slipped on consumer spending weakness in China, the world’s largest oil importer, and as investors paused buying ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision.

Sector heavyweights Woodside and Santos were down 1.4% each.

The Federal Reserve meets on Wednesday and is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points to a new range of 4.25% to 4.50%.

Banks, healthcare stocks drag Australian shares lower; ASIC sues NAB

Investors would be keenly looking for any guidance on future easing, with futures implying just two rate cuts for all of 2025.

Domestic gold stocks fell by 0.3% with shares of Northern Star Resources and Genesis Minerals down 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively.

Technology stocks tracked their overseas peers higher, and were up 0.2%. Shares of Wisetech Global, NEXTDC Ltd were up 0.5% each.

Among individual stocks, Australian oil and gas producer Karoon Energy fell as much as 7.5%, to record its worst day since Aug. 29, on cutting production outlook for its Baúna project in Brazil due to operational disruptions.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 12811.6 points.

