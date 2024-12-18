AGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.96%)
AIRLINK 207.77 Increased By ▲ 17.83 (9.39%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.78%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
DCL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
DFML 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
DGKC 103.46 Decreased By ▼ -6.36 (-5.79%)
FCCL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-4.74%)
FFBL 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-4.85%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
HUBC 139.43 Increased By ▲ 10.60 (8.23%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.89%)
KEL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
KOSM 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
MLCF 47.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.4%)
NBP 73.76 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.84%)
OGDC 222.66 Decreased By ▼ -10.63 (-4.56%)
PAEL 38.11 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (8.51%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
PPL 205.85 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-2.63%)
PRL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.12%)
PTC 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.23%)
SEARL 110.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.56 (-3.97%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.91%)
TOMCL 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.01%)
TPLP 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.66%)
TREET 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.81%)
TRG 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
UNITY 34.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-4.02%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.08%)
BR100 12,299 Decreased By -48 (-0.39%)
BR30 38,877 Decreased By -222.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 114,861 Decreased By -1308.7 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,196 Decreased By -462.8 (-1.26%)
Dec 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-18

‘IK’s virtual attendance’: ECP seeks explanation from jail authorities

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 18 Dec, 2024 06:37am

ISLAMABAD: Failing to ensure virtual attendance of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the contempt cases, the poll entity has finally sought an explanation from the Adiala Jail Rawalpindi authorities over non-compliance of its directives on arranging virtual appearance facility for the incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder.

In this context, Faisal Chaudhry, Khan’s counsel, informed an ECP bench during the hearing of contempt cases against the former PM on Tuesday that its directives to the Adiala Jail authorities for arranging virtual appearance facility for Khan—to allow him appear before the bench through a video link—were not implemented by the jail officials.

Nisar Durrani, one of the bench members, inquired from the officials concerned at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over progress on virtual appearance facility for Khan. The officials replied that the jail authorities were not cooperating with them in this regard.

However, the ECP’s counsel said that the jail authorities “might be facing technical issues” in arranging the video link facility. “It is possible that they are facing a genuine problem,” he added.

The bench sought an explanation from the jail authorities over the matter, and adjourned the cases till 15 January.

On 19 September, the ECP decided to seek an explanation from the Adiala Jail officials over non-implementation of its direction on arranging video link facility for the ex-PM.

But there has been no progress in this regard since then.

Before that, on 4 September, the bench inquired from the ECP officials concerned whether it was permissible in the law to allow Khan to virtually appear before the bench through video link in connection with recording of evidence in the contempt cases.

The ECP officials from the Law Wing informed the bench that the superior judiciary allowed Khan to virtually appear in the related cases through video link.

Punjab government’s senior law officials also endorsed the ECP officials on allowing virtual appearance to Khan in the contempt cases.

The bench then directed the jail authorities to arrange video link facility for Khan.

In August 2022, the ECP issued separate contempt notices to Khan, the PTI supremo, as well as Faisal Chaudhry and Asad Umar, the two former PTI leaders, for their public criticism of the ECP and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI ECP

Comments

200 characters

‘IK’s virtual attendance’: ECP seeks explanation from jail authorities

Azma describes CM’s China visit as ‘turning point for Punjab’

Aleema says IK may ask expats to halt remittances

Cabinet gives the go-ahead to ‘Singapore Convention’

Sugar stock monitoring body notified

Target set for attaining 50/100 Mbps broadband speed

Curial agenda on table as ECC meets tomorrow

Tax rates can be reduced if revenue generated effectively: FBR chief

Ogra recommends significant hike in gas prices

Fazl urges govt to notify madrassa bill immediately

Talks on ‘Digital Nation Bill’ inconclusive

Read more stories