AGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.96%)
AIRLINK 207.77 Increased By ▲ 17.83 (9.39%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.78%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
DCL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
DFML 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
DGKC 103.46 Decreased By ▼ -6.36 (-5.79%)
FCCL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-4.74%)
FFBL 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-4.85%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
HUBC 139.43 Increased By ▲ 10.60 (8.23%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.89%)
KEL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
KOSM 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
MLCF 47.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.4%)
NBP 73.76 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.84%)
OGDC 222.66 Decreased By ▼ -10.63 (-4.56%)
PAEL 38.11 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (8.51%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
PPL 205.85 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-2.63%)
PRL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.12%)
PTC 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.23%)
SEARL 110.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.56 (-3.97%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.91%)
TOMCL 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.01%)
TPLP 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.66%)
TREET 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.81%)
TRG 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
UNITY 34.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-4.02%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.08%)
BR100 12,299 Decreased By -48 (-0.39%)
BR30 38,877 Decreased By -222.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 114,861 Decreased By -1308.7 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,196 Decreased By -462.8 (-1.26%)
Dec 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-12-18

PARTLY FACETIOUS: There are quite a few nasal deliverers amongst the current batch of federal ministers

Anjum Ibrahim Published 18 Dec, 2024 06:37am

“When you defend your performance against mounting criticism, what is the best approach?” “Hmmm go on the social media; cause no one is listening to the mainstream media where we have the nasal deliverers.”

“Excuse me?”

“Well, there are quite a few nasal deliverers amongst the current batch of federal ministers. There is the Information Minister, there is the Interior Minister, Defence Minister…”

“Oye stop right there. Haven’t you learned never ever to challenge the Selectors?”

“Selectors? Isn’t NSS the Selector?”

“NSS?”

“Nawaz Sharif Silenced.”

“No, the only ones he was allowed to select was Notification Maryam Nawaz and Greedy for Portfolios Samdhi.”:

“What about his brother?”

“I won’t answer that because that would reveal how completely uninformed you are.”

“Hmmm…by the way, since when did nasal delivery begin to bug you that much?”

“Since Atta Tarar…”

“Well, you can lay it on as thick as you want – his skin I hear is as thick as…as….”

“Besides, no one is going to defend him – anyway, that gives me the opportunity to get you over your pet peeve: GPS does not, I repeat does not, have a nasal twang.”

“Agreed, but while his voice is a bass in normal times yet in times of stress it becomes a soprano.”

“Only when his counterpart Samdhi is not in power. One question: was it a soprano when he laboriously wrote out the 42-page affidavit indicting his counterpart, to whom he owes everything?”

“These dictators are very cruel. Couldn’t they have typed it for him and…”

“Don’t be facetious, but anyway I do agree with you: for the current batch to defend themselves requires them to use the medium that people are looking at to get news – no it’s not the medium that is eating our tax rupees by the billions but social media…”

“Right, so you reckon one has to fight fire with fire…Shakespeare wrote, be stirring as the time; be fire with fire, which mean fight aggression with aggression.”

“Good thing you clarified, otherwise Atta Tarar may have hurled a fireball at you and the Brown Pope would have jailed you for…”

“Careful my friend.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: There are quite a few nasal deliverers amongst the current batch of federal ministers

Azma describes CM’s China visit as ‘turning point for Punjab’

Aleema says IK may ask expats to halt remittances

Cabinet gives the go-ahead to ‘Singapore Convention’

Sugar stock monitoring body notified

Target set for attaining 50/100 Mbps broadband speed

Curial agenda on table as ECC meets tomorrow

Tax rates can be reduced if revenue generated effectively: FBR chief

Ogra recommends significant hike in gas prices

Fazl urges govt to notify madrassa bill immediately

Talks on ‘Digital Nation Bill’ inconclusive

Read more stories