PARTLY FACETIOUS: There are quite a few nasal deliverers amongst the current batch of federal ministers

“When you defend your performance against mounting criticism, what is the best approach?” “Hmmm go on the social media; cause no one is listening to the mainstream media where we have the nasal deliverers.”

“Excuse me?”

“Well, there are quite a few nasal deliverers amongst the current batch of federal ministers. There is the Information Minister, there is the Interior Minister, Defence Minister…”

“Oye stop right there. Haven’t you learned never ever to challenge the Selectors?”

“Selectors? Isn’t NSS the Selector?”

“NSS?”

“Nawaz Sharif Silenced.”

“No, the only ones he was allowed to select was Notification Maryam Nawaz and Greedy for Portfolios Samdhi.”:

“What about his brother?”

“I won’t answer that because that would reveal how completely uninformed you are.”

“Hmmm…by the way, since when did nasal delivery begin to bug you that much?”

“Since Atta Tarar…”

“Well, you can lay it on as thick as you want – his skin I hear is as thick as…as….”

“Besides, no one is going to defend him – anyway, that gives me the opportunity to get you over your pet peeve: GPS does not, I repeat does not, have a nasal twang.”

“Agreed, but while his voice is a bass in normal times yet in times of stress it becomes a soprano.”

“Only when his counterpart Samdhi is not in power. One question: was it a soprano when he laboriously wrote out the 42-page affidavit indicting his counterpart, to whom he owes everything?”

“These dictators are very cruel. Couldn’t they have typed it for him and…”

“Don’t be facetious, but anyway I do agree with you: for the current batch to defend themselves requires them to use the medium that people are looking at to get news – no it’s not the medium that is eating our tax rupees by the billions but social media…”

“Right, so you reckon one has to fight fire with fire…Shakespeare wrote, be stirring as the time; be fire with fire, which mean fight aggression with aggression.”

“Good thing you clarified, otherwise Atta Tarar may have hurled a fireball at you and the Brown Pope would have jailed you for…”

“Careful my friend.”

