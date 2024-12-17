AGL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
Dec 17, 2024
Pakistan

SCBA demands govt implement Hamoodur Rahman Commission report

Terence J Sigamony Published 17 Dec, 2024 06:47am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) demanded to implement the Hamoodur Rahman Commission’s report for a better and stronger Pakistan.

SCBA President Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta on behalf of entire legal fraternity and the Association’s 27th Cabinet paid tribute to the fallen heroes of 1971 for their valour and bravery and to the innocent martyrs of 2014 for their resilience and priceless sacrifice against the menace of terrorism.

In a press release issued on Monday, Atta said; “Today marks the anniversary of two agonising and heart-wrenching tragedies in our nation’s history. On this day in 1971, we suffered the wound of East Pakistan (Fall of Dhaka), and yet again on this very date in 2014, we endured the trauma of the APS massacre, where hundreds of our innocent children and staff members of Army Public School were martyred by terrorists in Peshawar.”

Dec 16 reminds nation to unite against terrorism: President

Both 1971 and 2014 remain painful events in our national tale. The former reminds us of the need for political introspection, and the latter reminds us of the extreme sacrifices we made in the war against terrorism.

“Albeit we, as a nation, take pride in overcoming the ordeals of 1971 and 2014, it goes without saying that the price we paid on both occasions was hefty and irrecoverable.”

He stated; “That both of these tragedies teach us the same lesson: A house divided against itself cannot stand.” We need to foresee that our enemies want us to be politically, socially, and economically unstable and polarized. They do not want us to prosper, progress, or live in peace and harmony. We must not give them such an opportunity by creating political havoc, as is happening nowadays.”

“In this regard, we want to assert that had the findings of the Hamoodur Rahman Commission Report been implemented in true spirit, we as a nation would have been in an even better position today. However, it is never too late, and we reiterate the need to implement the recommendations of the said report.

“We assert that the need of the hour demands a National Political Reconciliation Plan as much as it demands the implementation of the National Action Plan in its true letter and spirit. We are of the view that by sowing the seeds of political unity, we shall reap the fruits of economic stability and security.

Let no one be mistaken: those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it. The forum of the SCBA is open for all stakeholders so as to move towards much needed national political consensus.”

