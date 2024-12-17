AGL 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-17

LGH holds workshop on ‘Advanced Trauma Life Support’

Recorder Report Published December 17, 2024 Updated December 17, 2024 07:52am

LAHORE: Expressing concern over surge in the ratio of accidental deaths and physical disabilities, health professionals said this can be minimized by implementing traffic rules and adopting safety measures.

“If motorcycle riders ensure 100% use of helmets, tragic incidents of head injuries will also be reduced significantly,” they said.

Ameer uddin Medical College Principal Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Freed Zafar, while addressing the participants of the workshop, organized by the HoD General Surgery Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal.

In the training workshop, medical experts delivered awareness lectures in the light of their own experience.

Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar said that saving human life is the mission of the medical profession and the high number of cases of head injuries and fractures of body parts are due to carelessness in traffic.

Health experts said that in case of an accident, medical aid must be provided to the injured as soon as possible which increases the chances of saving their lives.

Executive Director Punjab Institute of Neurosciences Prof. Asif Bashir and Prof. Khalid Mehmood said on the occasion that in some cases, the injured do not suffer many injuries, however, due to excessive bleeding; the injured person loses his life. Timely treatment of the injured can help save the precious lives, they said.

Other speakers including Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal said that to prevent head injury incidents, it is necessary that motorcyclists must use helmets for their safety so that their lives can be saved in an unfortunate accident. “If traffic rules and safety standards are ensured in construction work, the workload on Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Burn Unit and General Surgery will also be minimized and the mortality rate in accidents will also decrease,” they said.

