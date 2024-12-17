Mazari, others indicted in GHQ attack case

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday indicted former minister Shireen Mazari and eight other accused in the General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case.

ATC judge Amjad Ali Shah, while hearing May 9 related cases at Adiala Jail Rawalpindi indicted Mazari, Raja Rashid Hafiz, Khadim Hussain Kohkhar, Zakirullah, Azam Khan, Major Tahir Sadiq, Mehir Mehmood Javed, and Asif Chaudhry.

Mazari and the other accused pleaded not guilty and denied charges.

PTI founder Imran Khan has already been indicted by the same court in this case.

The court has so far indicted 98 accused out of a total of 119 accused in the GHQ attack case.

PTI’s vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was transferred from Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi for the hearing.

During the hearing, the prosecutor, Naveed Malik, requested the court to cancel the bail of all other accused including chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who failed to appear before the court. The absent accused were intentionally delaying the proceedings of the case, he said.

PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry along with the legal team appeared before the court.

Mahmood Qureshi, Ajmal Sabir Raja, and Sikandar Zeb have refused to sign the charge sheet. They have adopted the stance that the evidence against them was insufficient.

The application they have filed under Section 265D should be heard first and they would sign the charge sheet after the decision of their application.

The court postponed the indictment proceedings against Qureshi and the other two accused.

After the hearing, jail authorities shifted Qureshi to Kot Lakhpat.

The court has adjourned the hearing of the case till December 19.

Meanwhile, Gandapur had arrived at Adiala Jail to meet with Khan but his convoy was not allowed to enter the jail and was stopped outside Adiala Jail Gate 5. He returned without meeting with Imran Khan.

