Pakistan Print 2024-12-17

Interim bail of Marwat, Shoaib extended

Fazal Sher Published 17 Dec, 2024 08:03am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Monday, extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Sher Afzal Marwat and Shoaib Shaheen in cases registered against them in connection with November 24 protest.

ATC judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing two cases, registered against PTI leaders extended bail of Marwat and Shaheen till January 9 next year.

The PTI leaders appeared with their counsel Riasat Ali.

The defence counsel told the court that the court had already fixed bail applications of co-accused in these for arguments in January next year. “We are ready to present arguments on the bail applications,” he said.

The court, after hearing the arguments, extended the interim bail of both the accused till January 9.

Talking to reporters outside the court, Marwat said that after November 26, 12 cases had been registered against him and 10 against Shoaib Shaheen.

