Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 295,113 tonnes of cargo comprising 148,324 tonnes of import cargo and 146,789 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 148,324 comprised of 80,292 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,879 tonnes of Bulk Cargo &66,153 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo o 146,789 comprised of 77,134 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 231 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 44,670 tonnes of Clinkers, 6,554 tonnes of Rice & 18,200 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 12 ships namely, Cosco New York, Cs Sarfina, Blue Moon, Hmm Promise, MT Quetta, Sinar Bajo, Zhong Gu Nan Ning, Apl Miami, Varada, Saehan Nuria, Meghna Prosper & Puffin Bulker berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 12 ships namely, Pu Sheng 6, Cosco New York, Kmtc Jebel Ali, Woohyun Star, Gfs Ruby, Yokohama Express, Zhong Gu Hang Zhou, Maled, Zhong Gu Chong Qing, Adam Junior & Da Zi Yun sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, X-Press Kohima, Split, Sea Wolf, Ullswater and Apollo-GR are expected to sail on Monday.

Cargo volume of 74,657 tonnes, comprising 55,376 tonnes imports cargo and 19,281 tonnes export cargo carried in 350 Containers (299 TEUs Imports &51 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 24 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Limco Logger, Amis Queen, Sea Fortune, Hafnia Excellence and Al-Deebel & two more ships, Al-Diab-II and Cussler scheduled to load/offload Rice, Canola, Chemicals, Gas oil, LNG, LPG and Containers are expected to take berths at FAP, EVTL, FOTCO, EETL, SSGC and QICT respectively on today Monday 16th December, while three more ships, MSC Candice, MSC Positano and Maersk Hartford due to arrive at outer anchorage on 17th December, 2024.

