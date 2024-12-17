AGL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
AIRLINK 189.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.26%)
CNERGY 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.57%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DFML 41.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.9%)
DGKC 109.82 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (3.61%)
FCCL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.17%)
FFBL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.05%)
FFL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
HUBC 128.83 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (5.34%)
HUMNL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
KEL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
KOSM 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
MLCF 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.46%)
NBP 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
OGDC 233.29 Increased By ▲ 10.34 (4.64%)
PAEL 35.12 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.46%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.21%)
PPL 211.40 Increased By ▲ 9.95 (4.94%)
PRL 36.52 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (8.05%)
PTC 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.07%)
SEARL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.77%)
TELE 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (5.44%)
TPLP 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.03%)
TREET 25.98 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (6.08%)
TRG 62.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.04%)
UNITY 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.26%)
BR100 12,347 Increased By 197.4 (1.62%)
BR30 39,100 Increased By 1007.3 (2.64%)
KSE100 116,169 Increased By 1867.6 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,659 Increased By 853.4 (2.38%)
Dec 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-17

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 17 Dec, 2024 06:47am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 295,113 tonnes of cargo comprising 148,324 tonnes of import cargo and 146,789 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 148,324 comprised of 80,292 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,879 tonnes of Bulk Cargo &66,153 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo o 146,789 comprised of 77,134 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 231 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 44,670 tonnes of Clinkers, 6,554 tonnes of Rice & 18,200 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 12 ships namely, Cosco New York, Cs Sarfina, Blue Moon, Hmm Promise, MT Quetta, Sinar Bajo, Zhong Gu Nan Ning, Apl Miami, Varada, Saehan Nuria, Meghna Prosper & Puffin Bulker berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 12 ships namely, Pu Sheng 6, Cosco New York, Kmtc Jebel Ali, Woohyun Star, Gfs Ruby, Yokohama Express, Zhong Gu Hang Zhou, Maled, Zhong Gu Chong Qing, Adam Junior & Da Zi Yun sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, X-Press Kohima, Split, Sea Wolf, Ullswater and Apollo-GR are expected to sail on Monday.

Cargo volume of 74,657 tonnes, comprising 55,376 tonnes imports cargo and 19,281 tonnes export cargo carried in 350 Containers (299 TEUs Imports &51 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 24 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Limco Logger, Amis Queen, Sea Fortune, Hafnia Excellence and Al-Deebel & two more ships, Al-Diab-II and Cussler scheduled to load/offload Rice, Canola, Chemicals, Gas oil, LNG, LPG and Containers are expected to take berths at FAP, EVTL, FOTCO, EETL, SSGC and QICT respectively on today Monday 16th December, while three more ships, MSC Candice, MSC Positano and Maersk Hartford due to arrive at outer anchorage on 17th December, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Rs1.8m GST cuts on services: FBR and top CA firm at loggerheads

‘IMF exit strategy in place’: Aurangzeb updates PBC on twin deficits progress

PIA sell-off: Govt will have to own Rs800bn in liabilities: Asif

China’s fast-growing industry worthy of being imitated: CM

Solar panels free of charge: Provincial govts’ move leaves policymakers scrambling

Dual nationals in key SBP roles: Govt panel to assess implications

FDI in telecom sector declines

Jul-Oct LSM output shows -0.64pc contraction YoY

China-Indian Ocean Region Forum: Pakistan reiterates its commitment to marine cooperation

1,064,639 business women are income tax return filers

Read more stories