BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from December 16, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 17 Dec, 2024 08:39am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:\

  • Fifth successive cut: SBP reduces key policy rate by 200bps, takes it to 13%

Read here for details.

  • Pakistani death toll in Greek boat tragedy rises to 4: FO

Read here for details.

  • Digital Nation Pakistan Bill tabled in National Assembly

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz to visit Egypt for ‘Developing Eight’ countries summit: FO

Read here for details.

  • KP announces 69-day vacations for schools in winter zones

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola decreases Rs800 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • OGDCL revives heavy oil well in Punjab, enhances production capacity

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, KSA agree to take steps for narcotics control

Read here for details.

