AGL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
AIRLINK 189.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.26%)
CNERGY 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.57%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DFML 41.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.9%)
DGKC 109.82 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (3.61%)
FCCL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.17%)
FFBL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.05%)
FFL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
HUBC 128.83 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (5.34%)
HUMNL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
KEL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
KOSM 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
MLCF 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.46%)
NBP 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
OGDC 233.29 Increased By ▲ 10.34 (4.64%)
PAEL 35.12 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.46%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.21%)
PPL 211.40 Increased By ▲ 9.95 (4.94%)
PRL 36.52 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (8.05%)
PTC 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.07%)
SEARL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.77%)
TELE 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (5.44%)
TPLP 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.03%)
TREET 25.98 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (6.08%)
TRG 62.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.04%)
UNITY 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.26%)
BR100 12,347 Increased By 197.4 (1.62%)
BR30 39,100 Increased By 1007.3 (2.64%)
KSE100 116,169 Increased By 1867.6 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,659 Increased By 853.4 (2.38%)
Dec 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Digital Nation Pakistan Bill tabled in National Assembly

  • Bill aims to establish a unified digital identity for citizens with centralised social, economic, and governance data
BR Web Desk Published December 16, 2024 Updated December 16, 2024 09:47pm
IT minister Shaza Fatima tables Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 in National Assembly

The federal government tabled on Monday the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024, in the National Assembly (NA), which aims to establish a unified digital identity for citizens with centralised social, economic, and governance data.

Minister of State for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja tabled the bill that was approved by the federal cabinet in June this year to achieve paperless governance and digitisation of Pakistan’s economy.

Addressing an event in Islamabad earlier on Monday, Shaza Fatima had said that the bill would be introduced in the NA and then would hopefully be passed as a law with the National Digital Commission (NDC) coming into form in the next few days.

She said the commission would be headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and all Chief Ministers (CM) of the four provinces would be a part of it alongside “heads of all major regulatory bodies in the country including Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and other important data pools will be a part of it”.

“The commission will be followed by a Pakistan Digital Authority, which will ensure a robust and comprehensive national framework and a masterplan blueprint for national digitisation, which intends to focus on three verticals i.e. economy, governance and society.

“We are hoping that with the creation of a unified digital identity for every citizen of Pakistan, we will be well on a pathway towards unlocking the true potential that this country holds,” said Fatima.

The purpose of the bill is to align Pakistan’s economy, governance and services sector with the modern digital system practiced internationally.

National Assembly Pakistan’s Economy Shaza Fatima Khawaja digitisation Digital Nation Pakistan Digital Nation Pakistan Bill digital identity for citizens paperless governance National Digital Commission

Comments

200 characters

Digital Nation Pakistan Bill tabled in National Assembly

Pakistani death toll in Greek boat tragedy rises to 4: FO

How the key interest rate has moved since July 2022

‘Interest rate still too high’: business community reacts to SBP’s cut of 200bps

Historic high: KSE-100 settles above 116,000 on rate cut anticipation

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

PM Shehbaz to visit Egypt for ‘Developing Eight’ countries summit: FO

Canada deputy PM quits over rift with Trudeau on Trump tariffs

OGDCL revives heavy oil well in Punjab, enhances production capacity

Oil prices edge down on soft Chinese spending data

Read more stories