Pakistan, KSA agree to take steps for narcotics control

BR Web Desk Published 16 Dec, 2024 07:20pm

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Monday agreed to improve narcotics control measures under bilateral cooperation, the Interior Ministry said.

Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi visited the Anti-Narcotics Headquarters in Saudi Arabia, where he was warmly welcomed by Director General Anti-Narcotics Major General Muhammad Al-Qarni.

Drug traffickers: ANF emphasises judicial reforms

The Interior Minister met with Director General Anti-Narcotics Major General Muhammad Al-Qarni and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in combating narcotics.

Both sides agreed on more effective measures under bilateral assistance for anti-narcotics efforts. Saudi Arabia also offered to provide Pakistan with state-of-the-art equipment for detecting narcotics.

Naqvi visited the Anti-Narcotics Headquarters and reviewed the control room and various departments of the headquarters.

ASF foils drug smuggling attempt

He also received a briefing from Saudi authorities on anti-narcotics efforts.

The Interior Minister invited Major General Al-Qarni to visit Pakistan.

He emphasized that no country can alone combat the menace of narcotics, which has become a collective challenge for the international community.

He stated that Pakistan will continue to cooperate with Saudi Arabia in anti-narcotics efforts.

The Interior Minister stressed that comprehensive measures are required at the international level to provide a safe environment to the coming generations which must be free from the scourge of narcotics.

During the briefing, it was apprised that the Saudi Anti-Narcotics Agency is in contact with Pakistan’s Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and shares information regularly.

Recently, two suspects were arrested in Pakistan based on information provided by Saudi Arabia.

