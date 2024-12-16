Gold price per tola decreases Rs800 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Monday in line with their decline in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs277,000 after a single-day fall of Rs800.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs237,482, with a decrease of Rs687, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

In the previous session, gold price per tola fell massive Rs5,000 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold decreased on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,658 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it fell $8 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs3,400 per tola.