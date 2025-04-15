Buying continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 900 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its buying spree, with the benchmark KSE-100 index gaining nearly 900 points during intra-day trading on Tuesday.

At 12:30pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 117,281.84 level, an increase of 891.81 points or 0.77%.

Positive momentum was observed in key sectors including commercial banks, OMCs, refinery and power generation. Index-heavy stocks including HBL, MCB, MEBL, UBL, POL, PPL, SNGPL, SSGC and ARL traded in the green.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad disclosed on Monday that Pakistan received a record-high $4.1 billion in workers’ remittances in March 2025.

On Monday, the PSX closed on a positive note, buoyed by better-than-expected remittances and improved sentiment in global markets.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 1,536.70 points, or 1.34%, closing at 116,390.04 points on Monday as against 114,853.33 points in the previous session.

Internationally, Asia shares edged slightly higher on Tuesday, helped by gains in auto companies after US President Donald Trump suggested he might grant exemptions on auto-related levies already in place.

US Treasury bonds steadied having staged a recovery overnight following last week’s historic selloff, while the dollar continued to fall out of favour with investors.

Trump said on Monday he was considering a modification to the 25% tariffs imposed on foreign auto and auto parts imports from Mexico, Canada and other places.

That followed Friday’s move to exempt smartphones, computers and some other electronics from Trump’s “reciprocal” U.S. tariffs. But his administration later stepped up probes into imports of semiconductors after Trump said on Sunday he would be announcing their tariff rate over the next week.

Investors took whatever good news they could get after last week’s heavy selling across markets and pushed shares slightly higher. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3%.

This is an intra-day update