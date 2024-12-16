AGL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
PM Shehbaz to visit Egypt for ‘Developing Eight’ countries summit: FO

BR Web Desk Published 16 Dec, 2024 06:45pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Egypt from December 18 to 20, 2024, to participate in the Eleventh Summit of the Developing Eight (D-8) countries being held in Cairo, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Preceding the Summit, Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar will attend the 21st Session of the D-8 Council of Ministers on 18 December 2024.

PM Shehbaz arrives in Doha on two-day visit

The theme of the 11th D-8 Summit is “Investing in Youth and Supporting SMEs: Shaping Tomorrow’s Economy.”

At the Summit, the premier will underline the importance of investing in youth and SMEs to build a strong and inclusive economy, create jobs, advance innovation, and promote local entrepreneurship.

He will express Pakistan’s strong commitment to the ideals of D-8, underscore the importance of fostering partnerships for mutual benefit and prosperity, and promote cooperation in agriculture, food security, and tourism.

PM Shehbaz returns to Pakistan after completing three-day visit to Azerbaijan

He will also underline Pakistan’s incentives for youth empowerment and financial development.

PM Shehbaz will also attend the Special Session of D-8 on the Humanitarian Crisis and Reconstruction Challenges in Gaza and Lebanon to deliberate on the situation resulting from Israeli aggression in the Middle East.

He will underline Pakistan’s principled position on the situation in Palestine and call for peace in the Middle East.

On the sidelines of the Summit, the Prime Minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with participating leaders.

