Pakistani death toll in Greek boat tragedy rises to 4: FO

The death toll of Pakistani citizens in last week’s Greek boat tragedy has risen to four, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Monday.

“We announce with deep sorrow that, as per the latest information shared by the Greek authorities, four Pakistani nationals have been identified among the dead in Saturday’s incidents of capsized boats in the south of Crete Island of Greece,” the FO said.

It added that Pakistan’s Mission in Athens was in contact with the Greek authorities to facilitate the survivors and repatriate the dead bodies.

Earlier on Saturday, a wooden boat carrying migrants capsized off the island of Gavdos in southern Greece, killing at least five of them.

Witnesses reported that numerous more were still missing as search operations continued.

On Sunday, the FO confirmed that at least one Pakistani citizen was among the dead in the incidents while 47 nationals were among the rescued.

It urged Pakistani nationals living in Greece to get in touch with the CMU by phone or email at the following number:

Telephone number: 051-9207887

Email address: [email protected]

Families of the missing Pakistanis can offer information by calling the Pakistani Embassy at: +30-6943850188

Greece was a favoured gateway to the European Union for migrants and refugees from the Middle East, Africa and Asia in 2015-2016, when nearly 1 million people landed on its islands, mostly via inflatable dinghies.

In 2023, hundreds of migrants drowned when an overcrowded vessel capsized and sank in international waters off the southwestern Greek coastal town of Pylos. It was one of the deadliest boat disasters ever in the Mediterranean Sea.