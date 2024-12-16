AGL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
AIRLINK 189.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.26%)
CNERGY 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.57%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DFML 41.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.9%)
DGKC 109.82 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (3.61%)
FCCL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.17%)
FFBL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.05%)
FFL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
HUBC 128.83 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (5.34%)
HUMNL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
KEL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
KOSM 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
MLCF 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.46%)
NBP 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
OGDC 233.29 Increased By ▲ 10.34 (4.64%)
PAEL 35.12 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.46%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.21%)
PPL 211.40 Increased By ▲ 9.95 (4.94%)
PRL 36.52 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (8.05%)
PTC 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.07%)
SEARL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.77%)
TELE 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (5.44%)
TPLP 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.03%)
TREET 25.98 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (6.08%)
TRG 62.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.04%)
UNITY 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.26%)
BR100 12,347 Increased By 197.4 (1.62%)
BR30 39,100 Increased By 1007.3 (2.64%)
KSE100 116,169 Increased By 1867.6 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,659 Increased By 853.4 (2.38%)
Dec 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistani death toll in Greek boat tragedy rises to 4: FO

  • FO says Pakistan’s Mission in Athens is in contact with Greek authorities to facilitate survivors and repatriate dead bodies
BR Web Desk Published December 16, 2024 Updated December 16, 2024 09:55pm

The death toll of Pakistani citizens in last week’s Greek boat tragedy has risen to four, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Monday.

“We announce with deep sorrow that, as per the latest information shared by the Greek authorities, four Pakistani nationals have been identified among the dead in Saturday’s incidents of capsized boats in the south of Crete Island of Greece,” the FO said.

It added that Pakistan’s Mission in Athens was in contact with the Greek authorities to facilitate the survivors and repatriate the dead bodies.

Earlier on Saturday, a wooden boat carrying migrants capsized off the island of Gavdos in southern Greece, killing at least five of them.

Eight migrants die in Channel crossing attempt

Witnesses reported that numerous more were still missing as search operations continued.

On Sunday, the FO confirmed that at least one Pakistani citizen was among the dead in the incidents while 47 nationals were among the rescued.

It urged Pakistani nationals living in Greece to get in touch with the CMU by phone or email at the following number:

Telephone number: 051-9207887

Email address: [email protected]

Families of the missing Pakistanis can offer information by calling the Pakistani Embassy at: +30-6943850188

Greece was a favoured gateway to the European Union for migrants and refugees from the Middle East, Africa and Asia in 2015-2016, when nearly 1 million people landed on its islands, mostly via inflatable dinghies.

In 2023, hundreds of migrants drowned when an overcrowded vessel capsized and sank in international waters off the southwestern Greek coastal town of Pylos. It was one of the deadliest boat disasters ever in the Mediterranean Sea.

Foreign Office Greece migrant boat disaster

Comments

200 characters

Pakistani death toll in Greek boat tragedy rises to 4: FO

Fifth successive cut: SBP reduces key policy rate by 200bps, takes it to 13%

How the key interest rate has moved since July 2022

‘Interest rate still too high’: business community reacts to SBP’s cut of 200bps

Historic high: KSE-100 settles above 116,000 on rate cut anticipation

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

PM Shehbaz to visit Egypt for ‘Developing Eight’ countries summit: FO

Canada deputy PM quits over rift with Trudeau on Trump tariffs

OGDCL revives heavy oil well in Punjab, enhances production capacity

Oil prices edge down on soft Chinese spending data

Read more stories