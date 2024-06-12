AIRLINK 73.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.87%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-12

Cabinet clears DNP Act: Paperless governance, digitisation of economy to be achieved

Zaheer Abbasi Published 12 Jun, 2024 06:51am

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has given in-principle approval to the Digital Nation Pakistan Act 2024 in order to achieve paperless governance and digitisation of Pakistan’s economy.

The meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Information Technology, in principle, approved the Act with the directive to the Ministry of Law and Justice to review it.

The meeting was informed that under the Act, a National Digital Commission (NDC) and Pakistan Digital Authority (PDA) will be constituted.

Under the Act, the goal of digitisation of Pakistan's economy and paperless governance will be achieved.

The meeting was further told the meeting that under the bill, the National Digital Commission will be a policy-making body that will consist of federal and provincial members and will be headed by the prime minister himself.

To achieve the objectives of Digital Pakistan, Pakistan Digital Authority will be established which will be a corporate body and will have financial and administrative powers.

The purpose of the act is to align Pakistan's economy, governance and services sector with the modern digital system practiced internationally.

The federal cabinet approved the appointment of members from the private and academic sectors to the Board of Governors of the National School for Public Policy (NSPP) on the recommendation of the Establishment Division.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Human Rights, the Federal Cabinet approved the formation of a Cabinet Committee to start the process of appointing a member of the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) for Islamabad and to complete it.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Federal Cabinet approved in principle the necessary legislation on the draft of the Arbitration Bill, 2024.

The cabinet also approved consultation with the provinces under Article 144 of the Constitution in this regard.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Law and Justice, the federal cabinet approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Sri Lankan institution Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption ("CIABOC"). Under this MoU, cooperation will be promoted between the two countries as members of the Commonwealth of Nations to combat bribery and money laundering.

The federal cabinet approved the decisions made in the meetings of the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) held on 13 and 20 May 2024.

The federal cabinet approved the decisions taken in the meetings of the Economic Coordination Committee held on 23 and 27 May 2024.

The federal cabinet also approved the decisions taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases on 5 June 2024.

At the beginning of the meeting, the prime minister took the Cabinet into confidence about his recent visit to China.

He said that during the visit, there was a positive discussion on the second phase of CPEC and a high-level delegation of Chinese officials will soon visit Pakistan to further expand Pakistan-China cooperation.

He said that more than 1,000 B2B meetings were held between Pakistani and Chinese businessmen and investors at the Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen. In order to take full advantage of the innovation and development in China's agricultural sector, the government of Pakistan will send 1,000 youth to China for professional training in this sector, added Sharif.

He further stated that the famous Chinese company, Huawei, will provide technical and professional training to 0.2 million Pakistan youth in various fields of information technology every year.

The prime minister also briefed the Cabinet on his meetings with China's top leadership, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, and the positive developments in bilateral relations, economic and strategic partnership between the two countries.

Pakistan Economy Federal Cabinet PM Shehbaz Sharif NDC Digital Nation Pakistan Act 2024 digitisation National Digital Commission Pakistan Digital Authority

