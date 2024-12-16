SBP reduces key policy rate by 200bps, takes it to 13%

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has reduced the key policy rate by 200 basis points to take it down to 13%.

“At its meeting today, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to cut the policy rate by 200 bps to 13 percent, effective from December 17, 2024,” the MPC said in its statement.

In its previous meeting held on November 04, the MPC had cut the key policy rate by 250bps to bring it down to 15%.

Market expectations

A majority of market experts had expected the SBP to continue with its monetary easing stance as the slowing pace of inflation fuelled expectations of a fifth-consecutive reduction.

Brokerage house Topline Securities had anticipated a policy rate cut of at least 200 basis points (bps). Similarly, brokerage house Arif Habib Limited (AHL) anticipated a cut of 200bps.

Moreover, newly-appointed Advisor to Finance Minister on Economic and Financial Reforms Khurram Schehzad also said the slowing inflation rate “should result in more monetary easing” by the central bank.

This will lead “to further decline in cost of capital for businesses and industries, and higher savings on debt servicing for the government resulting in an improved fiscal balance in the coming months/quarters,” said Schehzad in a post on social media platform X.

Previous MPC meeting

In its November meeting, the MPC had cut the key interest rate by 250bps, exceeding market expectations.

Since then, several key developments on the economic front had taken place.

The rupee depreciated by 0.1%, while petrol prices increased 1.5%.

Internationally, oil prices lowered marginally since the last MPC and were hovering above $70 per barrel amid soft demand.

Pakistan’s headline inflation clocked in at 4.9% on a year-on-year basis in November 2024, lower than the reading in October 2024 when it stood at 7.2%.

In addition, the country’s current account posted a surplus of $349 million in October 2024 compared to a deficit of $287 million in the same month of the previous year. This was the third consecutive month of a current account surplus.

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $13 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $12.05 billion as of December 6, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $16.60 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $4.55 billion.