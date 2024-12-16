AGL 39.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
AIRLINK 194.50 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (2.45%)
BOP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.14%)
DCL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
DFML 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.58%)
DGKC 107.20 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.14%)
FCCL 37.97 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.66%)
FFBL 95.05 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.76%)
FFL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
HUBC 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
KOSM 8.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.48%)
NBP 71.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.67%)
OGDC 226.56 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (1.62%)
PAEL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.47%)
PIBTL 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
PPL 204.50 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (1.51%)
PRL 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PTC 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
SEARL 117.60 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.62%)
TELE 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
TOMCL 37.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.7%)
TPLP 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.09%)
TREET 26.32 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (7.47%)
TRG 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.26%)
UNITY 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.79%)
BR100 12,204 Increased By 54 (0.44%)
BR30 38,290 Increased By 197.4 (0.52%)
KSE100 115,557 Increased By 1255.7 (1.1%)
KSE30 36,303 Increased By 497.5 (1.39%)
Dec 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil eases from highest in weeks, investors eye Fed rate cuts

Reuters Published December 16, 2024 Updated December 16, 2024 08:28am

SINGAPORE: Oil futures eased from their highest levels in weeks as investors awaited a meeting of the Federal Reserve later this week for indication of further rate cuts.

Falls were limited however by concerns of supply disruptions in the event of more U.S. sanctions on major suppliers Russia and Iran.

Brent crude futures fell 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $74.28 a barrel by 0110 GMT after settling at their highest level since Nov. 22 on Friday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 30 cents, or 0.4%, to $70.99 a barrel after reaching its highest settlement level since Nov. 7 in the previous session.

Oil prices were bolstered by new European Union sanctions on Russian oil last week and expectations of tighter sanctions on Iranian supply, IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters on Friday that the U.S. is looking at further sanctions on “dark fleet” tankers and will not rule out sanctions on Chinese banks as it seeks to reduce Russia’s oil revenue and access to foreign supplies to fuel its war in Ukraine.

Oil prices largely steady

Fresh U.S. sanctions on entities trading Iranian oil are already driving prices of the crude sold to China to the highest in years.

The incoming Trump administration is expected to ramp up pressure on Iran.

Oil prices were also supported by key central bank interest rate cuts in Canada, Europe and Switzerland last week and expectations the Fed will cut rates this week, Sycamore said.

The Fed is expected to cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point at its Dec. 17-18 meeting which will also provide an updated look at how much further Fed officials think they will reduce rates in 2025 and perhaps into 2026.

European Union Oil WTI Brent crude oil Russian oil Iranian crude oil US WTI crude prices WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil eases from highest in weeks, investors eye Fed rate cuts

Meat, bone meal imported from Brazil: customs values revised

FBR directed to provide copies of ADRC orders to applicant

LHC orders FBR to train its officers in adjudication

44pc increase in revenue collection: KP has outclassed other provinces: CM

Pakistan to export medical professionals to KSA

18th Amendment has helped improve healthcare in provinces: Gilani

Business community leaders urge SBP to cut interest rate by 5pc

LPG price increased by Rs10 in Karachi

Dec 16 reminds nation to unite against terrorism: President

Nation stands united against terrorism: PM

Read more stories