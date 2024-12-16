AGL 39.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-16

GHAB announces to boycott polio drive

PPI Published 16 Dec, 2024 06:08am

QUETTA: The Grand Health Alliance Balochistan (GHAB) on Sunday announced its decision to boycott the anti-polio drive scheduled to begin on December 16, 2024, across Balochistan.

This announcement was made in a statement issued by Dr Bahar Shah, the Chairman of GHAB.

The decision aligns with GHAB’s ongoing protest activities and was finalized by its committee. The alliance urged all office bearers and members to actively participate in ensuring the success of the protest movement.

The GHAB is a collective platform representing healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, and other health sector employees in Balochistan.

Established to address challenges faced by the healthcare system in the province, GHAB advocates for the rights, welfare, and professional needs of its members.

GHAB seeks to secure better working conditions, timely payment of salaries, and sufficient provision of resources for healthcare workers. The alliance works to highlight deficiencies in Balochistan’s healthcare infrastructure and demands improvements to ensure effective service delivery.

