KP govt pays homage to PTI’s ‘martyrs’

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government organised ceremonies to pay homage to ‘PTI’s martyrs of D-Chowk’ here on Sunday. The main ceremony was held at Bagh-e-Naran, Hayatabad.

Addressing the participants, Advisor to KP CM on Information and Public Relations Barrister Dr Mohammad Ali Saif reiterated the determination to account for the blood of the martyrs. He said that every single drop of the blood of the martyrs will be accounted for and ‘fake government’ has to answer why the innocent citizens were shot.

Barrister Saif alleged that shedding the blood of innocent political workers has become a tradition of the Sharif family. He claimed that even in Model Town, pregnant women were shot directly in order to prolong their stay in power.

The advisor said that the blood of the unarmed political works will prove to be a precursor to the restoration of the constitution and law in the country.

