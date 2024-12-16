St Patrick’s School presents Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol

KARACHI: St. Patrick’s School spread the holiday cheer with its annual Christmas program featuring a captivating theatrical performance of Charles Dickens’ classic tale, A Christmas Carol. These much-anticipated events were held on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 5:00 PM in the school auditorium under the supervision of Miss Uzma.

This year, the school has gone above and beyond to create a magical holiday experience. The campus is a sight to behold, adorned with festive decorations that will transport attendees into a Christmas wonderland. A majestic Christmas tree, adorned with sparkling lights, ribbons, and ornaments, stands at the heart of the school’s courtyard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024