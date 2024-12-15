AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 189.85 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.22%)
BOP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.93%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.77%)
DCL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
DFML 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.17%)
DGKC 105.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.43%)
FCCL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.25%)
FFBL 93.41 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.89%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HUBC 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
KEL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KOSM 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.33%)
MLCF 48.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.39%)
NBP 72.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-3.35%)
OGDC 222.95 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (4.47%)
PAEL 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.91%)
PIBTL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.62%)
PPL 201.45 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.76%)
PRL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.17%)
PTC 26.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
SEARL 116.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.12%)
TELE 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.53%)
TOMCL 36.61 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.36%)
TPLP 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.93%)
TREET 24.49 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (9.87%)
TRG 61.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.76%)
UNITY 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,150 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 38,093 Increased By 312.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 114,302 Increased By 121.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 35,805 Increased By 104.1 (0.29%)
Dec 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Back to school for many children in Damascus

AFP Published 15 Dec, 2024 05:55pm
Syrian students attend class at the Damascus University in the Syrian capital on December 15, 2024. Photo: AFP
Syrian students attend class at the Damascus University in the Syrian capital on December 15, 2024. Photo: AFP

DAMASCUS: Uniformed children could be seen returning to school in Syria’s Damascus on Sunday, attending class for the first time since the fall of president Bashar al-Assad a week ago.

The festive atmosphere in the Syrian capital following group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham’s (HTS) takeover on 8 December has now given way to a gentler pace of daily life.

“The school has asked us to send middle and upper pupils back to class,” said Raghida Ghosn, 56, a mother of three.

“The younger ones will go back in two days,” she told AFP.

Turkiye ready to provide military support to new Syria govt: defence minister

An employee at one school said that “no more than 30 percent” of schoolchildren were back in class on Sunday, but that “these numbers will rise gradually”.

Universities also reopened, but only a few administrative staff were at work on Sunday.

“Most of the students come from other provinces, so it will take time for things to get back to normal,” said one university staffer who asked to remain anonymous.

Business life has resumed as well, with many people going to work as normal early on Sunday, the first day of the working week in Syria.

An AFP journalist saw around a dozen people queueing outside a bakery in the city’s Rokn-Eddine district.

Street vendors selling cans of petrol were also plying their trade.

In Damascus, as in the rest of the country, power cuts remain common with some outages lasting up to 20 hours a day in some areas.

Syria Bashar al Assad Syria crisis Syrian military

Comments

200 characters

Back to school for many children in Damascus

Non-compliant sugar mills face stern FBR action

CDWP approves 15 uplift projects worth Rs422.704 billion

South Korea’s acting president moves to reassure allies, calm markets after impeachment

Ukraine destroys 56 Russian drones in overnight strike, air force says

US officials say most Northeast drone sightings are actually manned aircraft

Tax evaders: Over 150 FBR-filed FIRs will be withdrawn on SC order

Central Asia: Pakistan trade corridors emerge as regional priority: Aleem

$330m loan agreement inked with ADB for ISPDP additional financing

Niger ministry says 39 killed in attacks near Burkina Faso

Britain joins trans-Pacific pact in biggest post-Brexit trade deal

Read more stories