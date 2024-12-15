AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 189.85 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.22%)
BOP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.93%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.77%)
DCL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
DFML 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.17%)
DGKC 105.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.43%)
FCCL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.25%)
FFBL 93.41 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.89%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HUBC 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
KEL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KOSM 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.33%)
MLCF 48.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.39%)
NBP 72.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-3.35%)
OGDC 222.95 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (4.47%)
PAEL 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.91%)
PIBTL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.62%)
PPL 201.45 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.76%)
PRL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.17%)
PTC 26.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
SEARL 116.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.12%)
TELE 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.53%)
TOMCL 36.61 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.36%)
TPLP 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.93%)
TREET 24.49 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (9.87%)
TRG 61.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.76%)
UNITY 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,150 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 38,093 Increased By 312.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 114,302 Increased By 121.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 35,805 Increased By 104.1 (0.29%)
Dec 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkiye ready to provide military support to new Syria govt: defence minister

AFP Published 15 Dec, 2024 05:24pm

ISTANBUL: Turkiye is ready to provide military support to Syria’s new government set up by rebels who overthrew Bashar al-Assad if it requests it, Defence Minister Yasar Guler said on Sunday.

He said the new leadership should be given “a chance” and that Turkiye was “ready to provide the necessary support” if needed, in remarks reported by state news agency Anadolu and other Turkish media outlets.

“It is necessary to see what the new administration will do. We think it is necessary to give them a chance,” Guler said of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham rebel alliance, which is rooted in Al-Qaeda’s Syria branch and designated a “terrorist” organisation by many Western governments.

HTS has sought to moderate its rhetoric and its transitional government has insisted the rights of all Syrians would be protected along with the rule of law.

“We have military training and cooperation agreements with many countries. We are ready to provide the necessary support if the new administration requests it,” the Turkish defence minister said, without specifying what might be provided.

Arab FMs urge support for inclusive, ‘peaceful’ Syria transition

The new administration, Guler said, had pledged to “respect all government institutions, the UN and other international organisations” and promised to report any evidence of chemical weapons to the OPCW watchdog.

Kurdish question

Turkiye’s top priority in Syria was to rid the country of Kurdish separatist fighters – a goal which was supported by the new government, Guler said.

“In this new period, the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation will be eliminated in Syria, sooner or later. Both we and the new administration in Syria want this,” he said.

“We have no problems with our Kurdish brothers living in Iraq and Syria. Our problem is only and exclusively with terrorists.”

The YPG (Syrian Kurdish People’s Defence Units) makes up the bulk of the SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces), a key US ally that defeated the Islamic State group’s self-declared caliphate in Syria in 2019.

Ankara views the YPG as an extension of its domestic foe, the PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party), which has led a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state.

By extension, it sees the SDF as a terror outfit, setting it sharply at odds with Washington, which has called the group “crucial” for preventing a resurgence of IS group jihadists in Syria.

“Our priority (in Syria) is the liquidation of the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation,” Guler said.

“We have expressed this to our American friends. We expect them to re-evaluate their positions.”

His remarks echoed comments on Friday by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who said Turkiye would give the new Syrian government time to tackle the problem.

“The elimination of the YPG is our strategic goal. We will wait for our brothers in Syria to eliminate the threat in their own land,” he told the private NTV channel, saying the Kurdish group’s leadership “must leave the country”.

Syria Turkiye Syrian rebels Syria crisis Syrian military military support

Comments

200 characters

Turkiye ready to provide military support to new Syria govt: defence minister

Non-compliant sugar mills face stern FBR action

CDWP approves 15 uplift projects worth Rs422.704 billion

South Korea’s acting president moves to reassure allies, calm markets after impeachment

Ukraine destroys 56 Russian drones in overnight strike, air force says

US officials say most Northeast drone sightings are actually manned aircraft

Tax evaders: Over 150 FBR-filed FIRs will be withdrawn on SC order

Central Asia: Pakistan trade corridors emerge as regional priority: Aleem

$330m loan agreement inked with ADB for ISPDP additional financing

Niger ministry says 39 killed in attacks near Burkina Faso

Britain joins trans-Pacific pact in biggest post-Brexit trade deal

Read more stories