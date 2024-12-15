AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
Print 2024-12-15

PTI seeks ‘unconditional’ talks

Fazal Sher Published 15 Dec, 2024 02:50am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Khan on Saturday urged comprehensive and unconditional dialogue to resolve the country’s political challenges.

Talking to reporters after appearing before court, he said that we believe that dialogue should be held at every stage.

The negotiations must be unconditional and inclusive to address the political crisis, he said, adding that a solution of political issues is mandatory.

Barrister Gohar earns ire of Aleema

The PTI chairman said that we have set no conditions for negotiations and these are our demands. When talks will take place we will present our demands including release of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan and other prisoners.

He further said that in the past our contact had been established for talks but at a critical stage we disconnected. He hoped that contact will establish again.

Earlier, the PTI chairman appeared before District and Sessions judge Shehzad in connection with two cases registered against him and others at Karachi Company police station.

Gohar Khan appeared before the court along with his legal team Sardar Masroof, Amna Ali and Murtaza Turi. The PTI chairman earlier field acquittal application in the two cases but the court did not decide Gohar’s acquittal pleas during the hearing.

The judge remarked that in these cases seven other accused have also been nominated; therefore, the other accused also need to file acquittal applications.

Defence counsel Sardar told the court that we have no information about when the other accused will appear before the court. The court adjourned the hearing.

Meanwhile, Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) extended the interim bail of PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan and Zartaj Gul in connection with two cases registered against them regarding Sangjani Jalsa.

The ATC judge, Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, extended the interim bail of PTI’s leaders till January 8.

At the start of the hearing, defence counsel Sardar filed two different applications seeking exemption from personal appearance before the court for his client.

The court approved exemption applications.

PTI Barrister Gohar Khan

