Dec 15, 2024
Print Print 2024-12-15

Sindh to develop SEZs for Chinese cos: minister

Recorder Report Published 15 Dec, 2024 02:50am

KARACHI: The Sindh government is working to develop two special economic zones in Karachi to facilitate Chinese investors in setting up various industries in collaboration with local businessmen.

This was stated by Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning, and Development on Saturday.

Speaking as the chief guest on Saturday at the 10th Beauty, Fitness, and Consumer Health International Expo at Expo Centre Karachi, he said that multiple industries are being established in Karachi, the commercial hub of the country, mainly due to shifts in global trade policies for China.

Four solar parks being set up: Nasir Shah

Several countries plan to end direct imports from China, but Chinese products could still be indirectly imported via other countries, particularly from Pakistan, which will be the preferred destination for importers and exporters under the emerging trade opportunities.

Nasir Hussain Shah urged Pakistani businessmen to collaborate with their Chinese counterparts to attract investment in various sectors and enhance exports under the “Made-in-Pakistan” brand.

He further stated that the Sindh government is actively working with different industrial zones in Karachi to develop their infrastructure in line with specific plans and requirements. These zones have been empowered with financial and administrative autonomy to establish themselves on sustainable basis, he said.

Highlighting the province’s achievements in energy, Nasir Shah mentioned that the government had achieved a significant milestone in power generation. A remarkably low tariff of 3.5 cents per unit has been approved for the planned solar park, which is set to provide affordable electricity to the residents of Karachi and Sindh in different phases.

The provincial government is also working to further empower local governments in Sindh to provide relief to the masses. A bill addressing this is expected to be passed in the provincial assembly on the directives of the party leadership, he added.

Nasir Hussain Shah mentioned the participation of foreign delegates in the four-day exhibition reflects positive developments in the country, particularly with the inflows of foreign investments.

