Four solar parks being set up: Nasir Shah

KARACHI: Minister of Energy and Development & Planning Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the government want to provide free electricity to the consumers using up to 300 units per month, and for this purpose four solar parks are being built.

These solar parks are being constructed in Karachi and Jamshoro. The National Grid will be supplied with electricity from the solar parks and subsidy will be given to consumers who consume up to 100 units of electricity in the first phase.

It was decided in the meeting with the K Electric that previous electricity bills of the customers using less units should be ignored and their electricity should be restored according to the current bill.

Talking to media at inaugurating job fair organised by Hindu Council, he said that at present work is going on 5700 development schemes and the cabinet has decided to pay special attention to the ongoing schemes instead of new schemes and all ongoing schemes should be completed on time by releasing funds.

Nasir Shah said that 4500 development schemes will be completed in the current financial year as against 5700 schemes so that people can benefit from these schemes as soon as possible.

Shah said that the most important need of the people is employment. He requested the local and non-local companies to encourage such programs and set up their stalls in job fairs so that the youth can get ample employment opportunities.

He added that the Hindu community is playing an important role in the stability of the country’s economy. This initiative of Hindu Council should be emulated by others.

Patron chief of Pakistan Hindu Council Dr. Ramesh Kumar said in his address that the exhibition started in a very pleasant atmosphere.

