Customs values on import of Cereal Foods in bulk packaging revised

Sohail Sarfraz Published 15 Dec, 2024 02:50am

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General Customs Valuation Karachi has revised customs values on the import of Cereal Foods in bulk packaging from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, USA, UK, Canada and other countries.

According to a valuation ruling (1923 of 2024) issued by the directorate, Directorate General of Customs Valuation, Karachi received representation to include the values of Cereal Foods in bulk packaging. Therefore, in pursuance of analysis of import data, current market trends, the difference in market prices and customs values, an exercise for the determination of customs values of subject goods was initiated under Section 25 and 25A of the Customs Act 1969.

Customs reduces values of imported power tools

During the meeting, the valuation issue is related to the subject goods were discussed in detail.

The importers argued that they imported cereal in bulk quantities, typically packed in 9kg packages, which are then repacked locally under a local brand. They requested the inclusion of separate values for bulk packaging. Subsequently, a thorough market inquiry, along with comprehensive data, was conducted to transparently determine the values of the subject goods. Besides, 90 days’ clearance data was also retrieved and the same was scrutinized. Subsequently, market inquiry has been conducted and examined.

In view of above the transaction value of goods has been determined and hereinafter specified shall be the Customs value for assessment of duty & taxes given against them, the directorate added.

