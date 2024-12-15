Hearing of PTI complaint against Shehbaz on 26th

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Saturday fixed December 26 as next hearing for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) criminal complaint against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his key cabinet ministers over crackdown on the party’s protest march on November 26.

District and Sessions judge Azam Khan, while hearing the case fixed December 26 for initial hearing of the criminal complaint filed on the behalf of PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Khan against the Prime Minister, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Information Minister Atta Tarar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and senior police officers authorities’ crackdown on the protest march led by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI founding chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi near D-Chwok.

