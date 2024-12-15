Unity in diversity: G-B shines at Alhamra

LAHORE: The Lahore Arts Council curated a magnificent showcase of Gilgit-Baltistan’s vibrant cultural heritage at Alhamra Arts Center.

The hall radiated with the profound spirit of the northern region, drawing an enthusiastic gathering. Spectators were mesmerized by a masterful display celebrating the diverse traditions of Gilgit-Baltistan through soul-stirring melodies and dynamic choreography.

This extraordinary event provided an inspiring window into the unique cultural fabric of Gilgit-Baltistan. The program highlighted harmonious tunes from the serene valleys and the traditional sword dance, embodying the essence of its heritage.

