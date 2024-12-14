AGL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
Use of AI: Minister for global regulatory framework

Published 14 Dec, 2024
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar emphasised the need for a global regulatory framework to ensure the ethical and responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Speaking at the Stratcom Summit 2024, the minister highlighted Pakistan's commitment to implementing its National AI Policy aligned with global best practices and ethical standards.

Tarar stated that AI offers immense opportunities for socio-economic development while also presenting challenges such as misinformation. “Pakistan is providing AI training modules for youth and aims to train one million young people in IT skills by next year,” he said. “We are progressing in AI applications across sectors such as Agri-Tech, Fin-Tech, Health-Tech, and beyond.”

The minister noted Pakistan's demographic advantage, with 68 per cent of its population being youth, and stressed the importance of equipping them with IT skills to contribute both locally and globally. Highlighting Pakistan's digital landscape, he shared that the country has 111 million internet users, 71 million social media users, and nearly 188 million mobile phone users.

On combating misinformation, Tarar called for the development of large language models (LLMs) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) tools. He referenced the World Economic Forum's report identifying misinformation as a significant global threat, stating, “To address this, we must adopt robust frameworks to counter the destabilizing effects of misinformation on society and security.”

The minister also discussed Pakistan’s use of AI in tackling climate change impacts, such as the 2022 floods, and enhancing disaster resilience in vulnerable areas. He outlined the government’s efforts in rolling out the National Fiberization Policy to expand internet connectivity and the upcoming launch of 5G technology.

Speaking about Pakistan’s strategic use of AI, Tarar highlighted its integration in agriculture to boost crop yields, distance learning for underprivileged students, and advancements in healthcare to combat diseases such as polio and hepatitis. He also emphasised the importance of a global agreement on ethical AI usage to ensure transparency and stability.

Tarar reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging AI for economic and social progress while safeguarding ethical standards. "Through the positive use of AI in Agri-Tech, EduTech, Health-Tech, and Fin-Tech, we aim to address challenges, maximize benefits, and ensure a sustainable future for all."

