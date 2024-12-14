Over 318 stranded Pakistanis arrive from Syria

ISLAMABAD: Over 318 Pakistanis, stranded in Syria safely arrived here on Friday via Beirut.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs successfully evacuated the 318 Pakistani nationals from Syria.

The evacuees were transported from Beirut, Lebanon, to Islamabad via a chartered flight.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif personally monitored the operation and appreciated the efforts of concerned authorities while thanking Lebanese PM Najib Mikati for his cooperation.

Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal and NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik personally welcomed all Pakistani nationals that landed on the wee hours on Friday.

The prime minister said that the government remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens, regardless of where they are in the world.

