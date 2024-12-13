AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
Sports

Josh Hazlewood returns for third Test against India, Boland out

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2024 10:48am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MELBOURNE: Josh Hazlewood will return to Australia’s XI for the third Test against India in Brisbane after overcoming the side strain that ruled him out of the second match in Adelaide.

Captain Pat Cummins confirmed Scott Boland will make way for Hazlewood at the Gabba despite the paceman’s five-wicket return in Australia’s thumping 10-wicket win at Adelaide Oval.

Hazlewood’s inclusion is the only change to the home side who will look to take a 2-1 lead in the five-Test series.

The rangy pacer from rural New South Wales has struggled with an array of injuries in recent years, making selectors cautious about bringing him back too quickly.

But Cummins said he had ticked all the boxes in his preparations.

“He’s had no hiccups,” Cummins told reporters on Friday. “He had a really good bowl yesterday, he had another bowl in Adelaide a couple of days previously.

Him and the medical team are really confident.“ Fan favourite Boland bowled well in Adelaide, claiming Perth century-maker Yashasvi Jaiswal and talisman Virat Kohli’s wickets in the second innings of his first Test in a year-and-a-half.

The big Victorian has now been dropped six times but Cummins said he may get another call-up in the series which wraps up in Melbourne and Sydney.

“It’s tough. He was fantastic in Adelaide and unfortunately he’s spent quite a lot of time on the bench in the last 18 months and whenever he plays he’s fantastic,” Cummins said.

“It’s a shame for Scotty but there’s still a fair bit to play out this series so I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t get another crack at some point.”

Australia quick Hazlewood could be back for third India Test

Inspired by the audacious batting of Rishabh Pant, India won a cliffhanger by three wickets when the teams last played a Test at the Gabba in 2021.

It sealed an unlikely 2-1 series win for the understrength tourists while ending Australia’s 33-year unbeaten run at the Brisbane ground.

Australia have since been beaten by West Indies at the Gabba last summer, eroding its standing as the home side’s fortress. “It’s just a venue really.

We play at dozens and dozens of venues each year,“ said Cummins. “It’s always good coming back to a place that’s familiar but the scoreboard starts at 0-0, so the venue isn’t the be-all and end-all.”

