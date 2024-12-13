AGL 40.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
AIRLINK 195.00 Increased By ▲ 5.57 (2.94%)
BOP 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.32%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
DCL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.35%)
DFML 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.34%)
DGKC 106.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.78%)
FCCL 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.09%)
FFBL 93.26 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.73%)
FFL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HUBC 122.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
KEL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.31%)
KOSM 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
MLCF 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.86%)
NBP 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.43%)
OGDC 219.00 Increased By ▲ 5.59 (2.62%)
PAEL 34.15 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.52%)
PIBTL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.29%)
PPL 201.00 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.54%)
PRL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.01%)
PTC 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
SEARL 118.81 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.52%)
TELE 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
TOMCL 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.34%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.63%)
TREET 23.95 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (7.45%)
TRG 61.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.44%)
UNITY 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
BR100 12,197 Increased By 32 (0.26%)
BR30 38,088 Increased By 307.6 (0.81%)
KSE100 114,210 Increased By 29.3 (0.03%)
KSE30 35,704 Increased By 2.5 (0.01%)
Metals drag down Indian shares down at the open

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2024 10:04am

Indian shares opened lower on Friday, dragged down by metal stocks on a strong US dollar and lack of clarity around stimulus measures by top consumer China.

The NSE Nifty 50 was down 0.51% at 24,421.35 points as of 9:26 a.m. IST, while the BSE Sensex shed 0.54% to 80,853.8. All 13 major sectors declined.

The metals index declined 1.7% and was the top sectoral loser on the back of a stronger US dollar as well as a lack of policy details about China’s stimulus measures.

More clarity on the stimulus is expected to boost metal producers globally.

A strong dollar makes metals more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Indian shares settle lower as caution ahead of inflation data

High-weightage financials lost 0.6% on Friday, while information technology stocks fell 0.5% after gaining 2.2% in the last four sessions.

Meanwhile, data on Thursday showed that domestic inflation eased in November was within the Reserve Bank of India’s 2%-6% tolerance band.

However, a stronger dollar is a concern since it could lead to a rise in imported inflation, said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

