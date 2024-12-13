Indian shares settle lower as caution ahead of inflation data

MUMBAI: Indian shares fell on Thursday, weighed by a retreat in all sectors, barring information technology, on caution ahead of inflation data.

The NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.38% to 24,548.7, while the BSE Sensex shed 0.29% to 81,289.96.

“There is not much to read into the drop today. There was typical caution and broad-based profit booking ahead of a key data print,” said Aishvarya Dadheech, chief investment officer of Fident Asset Management.

India’s inflation and industrial output data after the bell will be crucial for market sentiment given the worries over slowing economic growth and the effect of rising prices on consumer consumption, analysts said.

Inflation likely eased in November, according to a Reuters poll. Moderating prices may allow the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cut rates in February after it held rates last week.