Tarar arrives in Istanbul on three-day official visit

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has arrived in Istanbul on a three-day official visit to represent Pakistan at the Stratcom Summit 2024.

During his stay in Istanbul, the minister will meet Turkey’s Head of Communications, Professor Fahrettin Altun, to discuss bilateral cooperation in the fields of media and communications.

The minister is also scheduled to visit the headquarters of TRT World and Albayrak Media Group.

