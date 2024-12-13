AGL 40.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
AIRLINK 195.00 Increased By ▲ 5.57 (2.94%)
BOP 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.32%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
DCL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.35%)
DFML 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.34%)
DGKC 106.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.78%)
FCCL 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.09%)
FFBL 93.26 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.73%)
FFL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HUBC 122.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
KEL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.31%)
KOSM 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
MLCF 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.86%)
NBP 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.43%)
OGDC 219.00 Increased By ▲ 5.59 (2.62%)
PAEL 34.15 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.52%)
PIBTL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.29%)
PPL 201.00 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.54%)
PRL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.01%)
PTC 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
SEARL 118.81 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.52%)
TELE 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
TOMCL 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.34%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.63%)
TREET 23.95 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (7.45%)
TRG 61.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.44%)
UNITY 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
BR100 12,197 Increased By 32 (0.26%)
BR30 38,088 Increased By 307.6 (0.81%)
KSE100 114,210 Increased By 29.3 (0.03%)
KSE30 35,704 Increased By 2.5 (0.01%)
Dec 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-13

Tarar arrives in Istanbul on three-day official visit

Nuzhat Nazar Published 13 Dec, 2024 08:30am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has arrived in Istanbul on a three-day official visit to represent Pakistan at the Stratcom Summit 2024.

During his stay in Istanbul, the minister will meet Turkey’s Head of Communications, Professor Fahrettin Altun, to discuss bilateral cooperation in the fields of media and communications.

The minister is also scheduled to visit the headquarters of TRT World and Albayrak Media Group.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Istanbul Information Minister Turkiye Attaullah Tarar Stratcom Summit 2024

Comments

200 characters

Tarar arrives in Istanbul on three-day official visit

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Climate funding: ADB commits Rs700bn, IFIs follow suit

Discos’ sell-off: Power Division fails to satisfy Senate panel

KE FCA for October: Nepra to approve Rs0.27/unit negative adjustment

ODGCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Trial of civilians under the Army Act: CB’s Mandokhail raises concerns over legitimacy

SC CB dismisses pleas against practice procedure ordinance

Foreign investment: PM expresses satisfaction over OICCI report

Over 50 Chinese cos to invest $1.4bn in Sindh projects

$425m national transmission modernisation project: World Bank rates implementation as ‘moderately satisfactory’

Read more stories