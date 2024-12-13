AGL 40.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-13

Minister calls for structural and operational reforms in TDAP

Press Release Published 13 Dec, 2024 08:30am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, presided over the 11th Board Meeting of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) on Thursday.

The meeting, attended by TDAP Chairman Zubair Motiwala and key board members, covered an extensive 14-point agenda aimed at improving the authority’s efficiency and impact.

The minister emphasized the need to restructure TDAP for enhanced efficiency.

New board members, including senators, were briefed on TDAP’s organizational structure, functions, and mandate. “Let’s start with better structuring of TDAP so we can see how to make it more efficient,” the Minister stated.

For improving the security of ministers, ambassadors, and foreign dignitaries attending events in Pakistan, the Minister proposed to create a permanent Director General (DG) Security position within TDAP to oversee security protocols for high-profile events.

The Minister directed the board to create robust Terms of Reference (TORs) for event management services, ensuring quality .He also stressed the need for a permanent TDAP office at the Expo Centre to facilitate seamless event operations and enhance TDAP’s representation.

Jam underscored the government’s priority on mineral development, proposing dedicated exhibitions to showcase the sector.

He advocated for classifying minerals under the “industry” category to attract greater investment and attention.

Upgradation of TDAP’s offices in Lahore and Quetta, as well as the construction of a new office in Islamabad, was also discussed.

