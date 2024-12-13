AGL 40.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
AIRLINK 189.43 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.77%)
BOP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.17%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
DCL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 108.63 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.67%)
FCCL 38.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.05%)
FFBL 89.91 Increased By ▲ 7.89 (9.62%)
FFL 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
HUBC 123.23 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.16%)
HUMNL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.85%)
KEL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KOSM 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.09%)
MLCF 49.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 74.82 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.57%)
OGDC 213.41 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (4.18%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.39%)
PPL 199.93 Increased By ▲ 14.52 (7.83%)
PRL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.8%)
PTC 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
SEARL 118.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.36%)
TELE 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.96%)
TOMCL 35.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.61%)
TREET 22.29 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (10.02%)
TRG 60.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
UNITY 36.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.42%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.48%)
BR100 12,159 Increased By 386.9 (3.29%)
BR30 37,770 Increased By 1185.5 (3.24%)
KSE100 114,181 Increased By 3370.3 (3.04%)
KSE30 35,701 Increased By 1272.1 (3.69%)
Markets Print 2024-12-13

Wall St edges lower after data, strong gains in last session

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2024 06:29am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes inched lower on Thursday after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended the previous session on a positive note, while investors parsed through some of the last economic datasets ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting.

The Nasdaq soared past the 20,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday as the technology rally showed no signs of a halt, while the S&P 500 closed at its highest in nearly a week after an in-line inflation reading locked in a 25 basis point cut by the Fed at its Dec. 17-18 meeting.

Meanwhile, data showed US producer prices rose more than expected in November but a moderation in the costs of services offered hope that the disinflationary trend remains in place, while the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits rose unexpectedly last week.

“I still think the expectation is for the Fed to cut rates next week and so the market is looking past the numbers that came out today,” said Leslie Thompson, chief investment officer at Spectrum Wealth Management.

Thompson also added that there was some profit-taking as markets “came off of a strong day with the Nasdaq making all-time highs yesterday.”

Trader bets on the cut next week stand at over 98%, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool. However, they indicate expectations of a pause in January after several Fed officials last week urged caution over the pace of monetary policy easing as the economy remained resilient.

At 11:16 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20.41 points, or 0.04%, to 44,128.72, the S&P 500 lost 8.74 points, or 0.14%, to 6,075.45 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 35.53 points, or 0.18%, to 19,999.37.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sub-sectors were trading lower, with the energy sector at the bottom with a 0.6% decline.

Megacap and growth stocks were mixed, with Nvidia down 1.7%, while Microsoft gained 1.4%.

Adobe’s 12.5% slide after the Photoshop maker forecast fiscal 2025 revenue below Wall Street expectations also added to the technology sector’s losses.

Wall Street’s main indexes have set new record highs multiple times this year, thanks to a rally driven by heavyweight tech stocks that have exploited the euphoria around artificial intelligence and the Fed’s interest rate cuts.

Wall Street

