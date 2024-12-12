Jason Gillespie resigns as Pakistan’s red-ball coach

Jason Gillespie has stepped down as Pakistan’s Test head coach.

Gillespie, who had earlier refused to join the Test squad in South Africa for a two-match Test series, formally submitted his resignation, which was accepted.

His resignation comes a day after the cricket board decided against renewing the contract of high-performance red-ball coach Tim Nielsen.

PCB has announced Aqib Javed, who is already with the team in South Africa, will now serve as the interim head coach during the all-format tour.

The first Test is scheduled at the SuperSport Park in Centurion from 26 to 30 December. The second Test will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town from 3 to 7 January.

The Pakistan men’s side are currently in South Africa featuring in a three-match T20I series, which will be followed by a three-match ODI series.

The PCB put Australian bowling great Gillespie in charge of Pakistan’s Test team in April this year.

Earlier, South Africa’s Gary Kristen, also appointed in April, had resigned as the country’s white-ball coach barely six months after taking up the job.