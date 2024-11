PCB appoints Aqib Javed as interim white-ball head coach

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday confirmed the appointment of Aqib Javed as the interim head coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team until the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

In a statement on Monday, PCB said Aqib, a former Pakistan fast bowler and a senior member of the men’s National Selection Committee, will be assigned additional responsibilities following the conclusion of the eight-team tournament.

“Meanwhile, the PCB will initiate the recruitment process for a permanent white-ball head coach, aiming to complete the appointment by the end of the ICC Champions Trophy scheduled from 19 February to 9 March,” it added.

The position fell vacant following the resignation of former white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten. Red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie had coached the side during the recent tour of Australia, who will now rejoin the side for the upcoming two-Test series in South Africa.

The Pakistan men’s side is scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is in Zimbabwe (24 November – 5 December) and as many white-ball matches in South Africa (10-22 December).

In the lead-up to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan will host New Zealand and South Africa for an ODI triangular series from 8-14 February.