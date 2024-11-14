EV charging tariff delay: Govt apathy hits investors and consumers

ISLAMABAD: The government’s apathy towards determination of new tariff to set up Electric Vehicles (EVs) charging stations is not only negatively affecting the consumers but also the companies which intend to set up charging points.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra),and National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (Neeca) responsible to determine a new tariff for EV charging stations have failed so far to reach any consensus, the sources said.

Attock Petroleum Limited, in a letter to NEECA cited decisions of the meeting of the sub-group held on September27, 2024to finalize locations of EV Charging Stations on Motorways, National Highways and major cities of Pakistan wherein Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are required to step forward for clean environment and sustainable development and install EV charging stations as Corporate Social Responsibility CSR.

According to the letter, Attock Petroleum Limited has installed Pakistan’s First Electric Vehicle Charging Station at two locations and since July 2020 EV station has been catering to 180 kW fast charging facility for capital city consumers.

However, despite numerous meetings Iesco has declined its request to provide Electric Vehicle Charging Station Tariff A 2(d) on the pretext that there is no policy to install multiple electric meters having different tariff on same premises/transformer.

The company noted that in light of Government initiative to encourage Electric Vehicle Stations across Pakistan, it again took up the matter with concerned Iesco Superintendent Engineer and Directorate of Consumer Affairs. Though Iesco is very supportive of the Government initiative, however it requires infrastructural policy guidelines from NEPRA or NEECA for providing Electric Vehicle charging tariff on location where fuel station and non-fueling facility are also operating along with Electric Vehicle Chargers.

Iesco can provide EV Charging Tariff A2(d) to stand along EV charging facilities but cannot process application for provision of two separate electric meters having Tariff A2(d) and Tariff A2(c) on same premises.

The Sub- Committee under chairmanship of Additional Secretary -II Ministry of Industries & Production is planning to identify/select 40 locations of EV charging stations across Pakistan. As per APL’s apprehension, all interested Oil Marketing Companies who intend to contribute to this national cause for installation of Electric Vehicle station will also face aforementioned issue of provision of electric vehicle tariff from relevant Discos.

APL has sought NEECA’s support for provision of guidelines/policy for Electric Vehicle Stations and provision of EV tariff at subject location since it will serve as a precedence/guideline for installation of EV station across Pakistan.

