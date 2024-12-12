Branches opening on Saturdays: FBR directives to Chief Collectors of Customs

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed Chief Collectors of Customs to establish liaison with the State Bank of Pakistan and the National Bank of Pakistan to keep the relevant authorized bank branches open on Saturdays.

According to the FBR’s instructions to the Chief Collectors of Customs on Wednesday, in order to ensure same-day transfer of the collected duties/taxes to the State Bank of Pakistan on Saturdays, the Chief Collectors are requested to establish liaison with the State Bank of Pakistan and the National Bank of Pakistan to keep the relevant authorized bank branches open on Saturdays, till further instructions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024