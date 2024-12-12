Court Elahi last opportunity to appear for indictment

LAHORE: A special court for anti-corruption on Wednesday expressed its serious displeasure over the continuous absence of PTI President Pervez Elahi and gave him last opportunity to appear for indictment in a case of illegal appointments in Punjab Assembly.

The court adjourned the proceedings till December 18 after Elahi’s counsel assured the court to present the former Chief Minister on next hearing.

Earlier, a counsel of Elahi informed the court that doctors had advised his client to take seven days of bed rest.

A prosecutor urged the court to cancel the bail granted to Pervez Elahi as his absence had been causing a delay in the trial.

The prosecution presented Muhammad Khan Bhatti before the court, a co-accused in the case and former principal secretary to the Punjab Chief Minister.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) alleged that illegal appointments of BS-17 posts were made in the assembly in 2021 when Pervez Elahi was the Punjab Chief Minister and co-suspect Khan Bhatti was his principal secretary.

The prosecution said favourite candidates were appointed to the posts despite being declared failed in the written examination.

Besides the charges of illegal appointment in the assembly, Elahi also faces a NAB reference of receiving kickbacks in development funds and a money laundering case registered by the FIA.

