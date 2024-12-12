AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 187.98 Increased By ▲ 9.91 (5.57%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.45%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 107.91 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.95%)
FCCL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
FFBL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.76%)
HUBC 119.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.18%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.29%)
KOSM 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 49.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.85%)
NBP 73.66 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 204.85 Increased By ▲ 11.09 (5.72%)
PAEL 33.56 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.39%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
PPL 185.41 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.51%)
PRL 33.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.1%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (8.39%)
SEARL 119.82 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-4.11%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.87%)
TOMCL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.42%)
TREET 20.26 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.99%)
TRG 60.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
UNITY 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,772 Increased By 249.2 (2.16%)
BR30 36,584 Increased By 1034.2 (2.91%)
KSE100 110,810 Increased By 1913.6 (1.76%)
KSE30 34,429 Increased By 620.5 (1.84%)
Dec 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-12

European shares close up after US inflation data

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2024 06:49am

FRANKFURT: European stocks recouped earlier losses and closed up on Wednesday, as investors added to bets that the Federal Reserve could lower interest rates later in the month after an in-line US inflation report.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index had slipped earlier in the day, but settled higher by 0.3% after US data showed the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose as expected in November on both a monthly and annual basis.

Odds of a 25-basis-point cut by the Fed next week stood at 95%, as per CME’s FedWatch tool, compared with about 85% before the data.

Closer to home, focus will be on the European Central bank’s policy move on Thursday, with LSEG probabilities data indicating an 85% chance for a 25 bps reduction.

“The weakness in the business surveys, combined with the potential for tariffs on European exports to the US, increases the risk of a European recession,” said Joe McConnell, European Liquidity Strategies Portfolio Manager at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

McConnell expects the ECB will cut rates by 0.25% at every meeting between now and June, taking the deposit rate down to 2% by the middle of next year.

The rate-sensitive banks index edged up 0.1% to touch its highest since August 2015. More broadly, expectations of interest rate cuts have been the primary driver for the STOXX’s 8.6% so far this year.

The aerospace and defence sector led gains on the day with a 1.4% rise and has witnessed the biggest gains among peers this year. Investors monitored Ukraine’s latest strike on Russia using US-made missiles.

However, disappointing corporate updates kept a lid on advances, with Zara owner Inditex sliding 6.5% after the world’s biggest listed fast-fashion retailer posted a rare miss on third-quarter sales even as it said the holiday shopping season had got off to a good start.

Spain’s main index hit a one-week low and the broader STOXX retail index dropped 1.8%, and notched its biggest percentage drop in more than a month.

France was also in focus after President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday set himself 48 hours to name a new prime minister.

European shares European stocks US inflation data STOXX Europe 600

Comments

200 characters

European shares close up after US inflation data

Load management: Nepra directs NTDC, KE to employ real-time systems

ADB projects GDP growth at 3pc, inflation at 10pc

PM reaffirms commitment to implement reforms

150MW renewable energy projects: Nepra concludes hearing of KE’s Bid Evaluation Report

CAD declined 79pc in 2MFY25, NA told

ADB trims developing Asia’s growth forecast, flags US policy risks

Germany advocates peaceful Syria transition

Assad’s fall shows Russian military limited by Ukraine offensive

NFC award: govt official says IMF has attached no conditions

APTMA urges FBR to revisit new customs system

Read more stories