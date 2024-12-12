Customs arranges awareness seminar on reforms

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Customs Karachi arranged an awareness seminar on the reforms introduced under the transformation plan of FBR.

A large number of representatives from FPCCI, KCCI, KCCA and APCAA attended the seminar.

The seminar in particular focused on the newly introduced Faceless Customs Assessment (FCA) and changes introduced in the Customs Agent Rules for increasing the quality of declarations.

Irfan Wahid and Naveed Ilahi, respectively Collectors of Customs Appraisement (SAPT) and Appraisement (West), gave detailed presentations highlighting the rationale and expected positive outcomes of the system. They elaborated that with the introduction of new system, quality of assessments and transparency would increase.

A number of participants asked questions on different aspects of the Faceless Assessment which were responded to by the officers in detail.

Jamil Nasir, Chief Collector of Customs Appraisement Karachi, speaking on occasion, underscored the significance of the reforms introduced by FBR. “The reforms would be a win-win situation both for the trade and the Customs as the improvements in the assessment system would not only help increase revenue direly needed by the country but would also increase trade facilitation and clearance time”, he said.

