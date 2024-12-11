AGL 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.07%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-11

Pakistan condemns Israel’s aggression against Syria, illegal seizure

Naveed Siddiqui Published 11 Dec, 2024 06:45am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Tuesday, condemned in strongest possible terms the Israel’s recent aggression against Syria and its illegal seizure of Syrian territories.

The statement labelled this act as a severe breach of international law and a direct assault on Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson in a statement highlighted Israel’s continuous defiance of international law and UN Security Council Resolutions. It described the aggressive actions as a dangerous escalation in an already fragile region, further destabilising the Middle East (ME).

The statement says, “Israeli recent provocative actions are a dangerous development”.

Reiterating its unwavering support for Syria, Pakistan reaffirmed its stance against any acquisition of territory by force.

The FO statement underscored the importance of adhering to UN Security Council Resolution 497, which declared the Israeli annexation of the Golan Heights “null and void and without international legal effect.”

Pakistan urged the global community, particularly the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to take immediate steps to stop Israeli impunity and ensure accountability for its repeated violations of international law. Pakistan called for decisive actions to prevent further destabilization in the volatile region.

The Foreign Office reiterated Pakistan’s consistent position that peace in the Middle East remains unattainable without Israel’s complete withdrawal from Occupied Palestine and other territories, including the Syrian Golan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has already established of its Crisis Management Unit (CMU) to facilitate Pakistani nationals currently in Syria amidst the evolving tense situation in the region.

The MoFA has urged Pakistani citizens in Syria and their families to contact the CMU for support and assistance. The following contact details have been provided for the CMU: Phone: 051-9207887; Email: [email protected].

Furthermore, the Embassy of Pakistan in Damascus is actively working to facilitate Pakistani nationals on the ground. The Pakistani Embassy has also provided its contact details for urgent communication: Cell/WhatsApp: +963 987 127 822/+963 990 138 972; email: [email protected].

The ministry reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of Pakistanis abroad and encouraged affected individuals to utilise the available resources.

