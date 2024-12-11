AGL 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.07%)
AIRLINK 176.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.88%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.03%)
DCL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
DFML 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.64%)
DGKC 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.04%)
FCCL 39.33 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.77%)
FFBL 83.00 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.36%)
FFL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
HUBC 119.92 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.56%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.79%)
KEL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.75%)
KOSM 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
MLCF 48.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.31%)
NBP 72.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
OGDC 194.62 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.44%)
PAEL 32.74 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.84%)
PIBTL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
PPL 176.40 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (1.34%)
PRL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.79%)
PTC 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SEARL 124.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
TELE 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TOMCL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.73%)
TPLP 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.55%)
TREET 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.92%)
TRG 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.35%)
UNITY 38.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
BR100 11,637 Increased By 114.5 (0.99%)
BR30 35,825 Increased By 274.9 (0.77%)
KSE100 110,073 Increased By 1176.8 (1.08%)
KSE30 34,250 Increased By 441.4 (1.31%)
Dec 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-11

Voters, candidates in electoral processes: FAFEN calls to enhance participation of women

Naveed Siddiqui Published 11 Dec, 2024 07:33am

ISLAMABAD: The Parliament, political parties, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and civil society must join forces to enhance the participation of women as voters and candidates in electoral processes.

This consensus emerged during the launch of Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN)’s report, Women in Elections, analysing women’s participation in the 2024 General Elections (GE-2024).

The event, held as part of FAFEN’s International Human Rights Day celebrations and the culmination of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, brought together sitting and former women parliamentarians belonging to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Jamaat-e-Islami, Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam Pakistan and Qaumi Watan Party along with political parties’ representatives, civil society, election experts, and journalists.

The participants emphasised the need for comprehensive electoral reforms before the next general elections to enhance women's participation as voters and candidates. They also highlighted the importance of promoting intra-party democracy to ensure women’s meaningful and equitable involvement in political processes.

Speaking at the event, FAFEN National Council member Anbreen Ajaib stressed the urgency of electoral reforms to ensure gender parity. She described the narrowing gender deficit as a promising step but emphasized that much work remains to achieve equitable representation for women in the political sphere.

Kanwal Mehmood of FAFEN presented the report’s findings, highlighting a significant rise in women’s participation as voters, polling staff, and candidates. She revealed that women cast 24.4 million of the 58.9 million total votes in GE-2024, marking an increase of 2.7 million compared to GE-2018. This growth is nearly double the increase observed in votes cast by men, which rose by 1.6 million. Similarly, the number of female candidates contesting GE-2024 nearly doubled compared to GE-2018, largely driven by a notable surge in independent female candidates.

The report emphasizes prioritizing women voter registration in constituencies where the gender gap in electoral rolls still exceeds 10 percent, while advocating for a reduced threshold of five percent in constituencies where the gap has already fallen below 10 percent.

To improve women’s voter turnout, the report suggests considering legal amendments to enforce the existing minimum requirement of 10 percent female turnout at the polling station level. In extreme cases, where low turnout at certain polling stations could significantly impact the election outcome, it recommends empowering the Election Commission to call for a re-poll in those areas where the number of registered voters at such stations exceeds the margin of victory.

For enhancing women’s electoral participation as candidates, FAFEN proposes the development of a comprehensive, long-term strategy addressing the legal, socio-political, and institutional barriers that hinder a substantial increase in the number of female candidates contesting elections.

FAFEN Chairperson Mukhtar Javed concluded the event by underscoring the report’s significance in promoting women’s political empowerment and human rights. He reaffirmed FAFEN’s commitment to fostering an inclusive electoral environment and addressing societal polarisation to strengthen democratic processes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ECP Political Parties FAFEN voters General Election 2024 electoral processes women voters women candidates

Comments

200 characters

Voters, candidates in electoral processes: FAFEN calls to enhance participation of women

SIFC to take up critical energy sector issues today

Banking sector: ADR-based tax system alternatives discussed

Baggage rules: FBR withdraws draft notification

Budgetary support: Over Rs2trn borrowings cleared in just 5 months

Civilian jails: Plea seeking transfer of military custody detainees rejected

New Gwadar International Airport: PAA all set to start operations next month

World Bank likely to approve $240m KWSSIP-2 tomorrow

Flight resumption: UK’s go-ahead likely by first quarter of 2025

Mobile apps: SBP issues new guidelines for transaction security

34 banks declared withholding agents

Read more stories