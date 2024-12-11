CDA all set to restructure Enforcement Wing, Security Directorate

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is all set to restructure its Enforcement Wing and Security Directorate to improve its performance and ensure discipline.

The 17th meeting of the CDA Board was held on Tuesday at the CDA headquarters under the chairmanship of Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

The meeting, attended by all board members, focused on key agendas and approved several important decisions to enhance the organization’s efficiency and urban development in Islamabad.

During the session, it was decided to restructure the Enforcement Wing to improve its performance.

A committee, comprising Member Finance, Member Admin, and Member Technology, was formed to present recommendations in the next meeting. The Security Directorate will also be reorganised to ensure discipline within the institution, with further proposals to be submitted soon.

The board approved the extension of the e-balloting agreement with NADRA and allocated space at the Jinnah Convention Centre for the Smart Islamabad Initiative. Additionally, regulations for establishing electric vehicle charging points at existing and new fuel stations were discussed. Stakeholder consultations and policy alignment with federal government guidelines will follow.

The CDA chairman emphasized transitioning the authority’s transport fleet to electric vehicles and directed the initiation of this process.

The board also approved the allocation of plots in Sector I-17 to institutions in accordance with policy guidelines.

Approval was granted to hire a consultant under Section 42(f) for designing the Khayaban-e-Iqbal signal-free corridor project. These initiatives reflect CDA’s focus on urban development, sustainability, and institutional efficiency in Islamabad.

