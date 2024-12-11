inDrive’s B2B deliveries tripling in 2024

ISLAMABAD: inDrive, a leading ride-hailing and delivery service, has achieved a remarkable milestone in Pakistan with its B2B deliveries tripling in 2024 compared to the previous year. This surge reflects a significant shift in the logistics landscape, driven by a rising demand for swift and reliable courier solutions across diverse industries.

An in-depth analysis of 5,000 user comments about delivery experiences has unveiled key insights into the evolving needs of Pakistani consumers.

Among the most requested delivery categories, food and beverages lead the list at 27 percent, closely followed by clothing and accessories at 24 percent.

Medicine, electronics, and documents also emerged as notable categories, accounting for 13 percent, 12 percent, and 8 percent of deliveries, respectively. The findings underline the extensive role inDrive plays in catering to varied consumer and business needs.

