Govt committed to ensuring equal opportunities: PM

ISLAMABAD: Amid worst human rights violations such as enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests and detentions and excessive restrictions on protests, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claimed on Tuesday that the government is committed to ensure equal opportunities for all communities residing in Pakistan.

Speaking at a ceremony held in connection with International Human Rights Day, he said that the protection of human rights is intended to empower these communities to flourish in multiple facets of life while preserving their essential human rights.

He said that the day underscored the government’s commitment to uphold the great cause of human rights and safeguarding them, in addition to empowering the communities within the country that required protection in the face of challenging circumstances.

Completely disregarding the ongoing persecution faced by the Baloch people and Pashtuns, the Prime Minister asserted that all communities residing in the country enjoyed equal rights.

“The top most priority of the government is providing equal opportunities to all and there will be no discrimination on this,” he added.

The Prime Minister, in his address, stated that approximately 1,400 years ago, Islam and the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) articulated the fundamental principles of human rights and the equality for all.

In the same breath, he recalled how Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in his landmark address on August 11, underscored the importance of equal rights for all citizens, irrespective of their creed, caste and religion.

“Today, we pledge ourselves to do more to ensure human rights so that we can stand with pride before the nation, future generations, and all of humanity,” he added.

He said that it is “a long journey of traverse”, emphasizing that through collective efforts, there is a need to move forward, face challenges and pave the way for future generations while meeting the expectations of the people.

He was all praise for Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz, who happens to be his niece, saying she has taken several initiatives for people of other provinces through a range of educational and financial initiatives despite the fact that it did not fall under her constitutional domain.

Sharif took great pride in his accomplishments during his three terms as Chief Minister Punjab. He noted that the creation of Punjab Endowment Fund, introduction of merit-based scholarships and distribution of laptops as key initiatives for all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He also referred to establishment of center against women violence in Multan, Zaiwer-e-Taleem programme with scholarship in Southern Punjab, and initiatives to end brick kilns child labour. About 90,000 children were forced to brick kiln labour who were later enrolled in schools, he added.

Recently, the Prime Minister said, the federal government was sending 1,000 graduates from all parts of the country, including Gilgit-Baltistan, to China to seek highest technical knowledge and education.

