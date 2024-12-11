AGL 40.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
AIRLINK 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -19.78 (-10%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.95%)
CNERGY 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.66%)
DCL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.9%)
DFML 41.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-5.13%)
DGKC 106.89 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.15%)
FCCL 39.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.44%)
FFBL 81.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.04%)
FFL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.11%)
HUBC 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.57%)
KEL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.06%)
KOSM 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.42%)
MLCF 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.04%)
NBP 72.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.22%)
OGDC 193.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-1.68%)
PAEL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-8.4%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.87%)
PPL 174.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.24%)
PRL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.98%)
PTC 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.25%)
SEARL 124.96 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (3.24%)
TELE 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.85%)
TOMCL 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
TPLP 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-8.79%)
TREET 18.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.9%)
TRG 60.49 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.35%)
UNITY 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.08%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-9.29%)
BR100 11,523 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 35,550 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 109,456 Increased By 558.9 (0.51%)
KSE30 34,018 Increased By 209.1 (0.62%)
Markets Print 2024-12-11

Dalian iron ore jumps on China stimulus vows

Reuters Published 11 Dec, 2024 06:45am

SINGAPORE: Dalian iron ore futures prices surged to their highest in two months on Tuesday after Beijing eased its monetary policy stance for the first time in over a decade, spurring bets of further stimulus to boost the top consumer’s economic growth.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) traded 2.74% higher at 824.0 yuan ($113.69) a metric ton, its strongest level since Oct. 8, as of 0255 GMT.

The benchmark January iron ore on the Singapore Exchange climbed 1.05% to $106.4 a ton. China will adopt an “appropriately loose” monetary policy next year, the first easing of its stance since late 2010, the Politburo was quoted as saying on Monday.

Iron ore jumped on the Politburo news, as authorities’ promise to “effectively prevent and defuse risks in key sectors to ensure no systematic risks rise” was taken as a sign of further moves to stabilise the property market, Westpac analysts said in a note. The statement also called for more proactive fiscal policy and “extraordinary countercyclical adjustments to boost consumption forcefully”, said ANZ analysts.

“These point to strong fiscal expansion, big rate cuts and asset buying, which will support growth and, in turn, metals demand,” the ANZ analysts said. The Politburo’s meeting comes as government advisers are recommending keeping China’s growth target unchanged next year, but also calling for more forceful fiscal stimulus to mitigate the impact of expected US tariffs and to fend off deflationary pressures.

Beijing’s firmer tone on stimulus sets the scene for the Central Economic Work Conference, scheduled on Wednesday, which will more firmly set out policy priorities and objectives including the annual growth goal, Westpac said.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE spiked, with coking coal and coke up 3.04% and 4.52%, respectively. Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed. Rebar advanced 3.1%, hot-rolled coil strengthened 2.53%, wire rod gained 2.23% and stainless steel added nearly 0.7%.

